HAMPTON,VA: On Wednesday at approximately 9:24 a.m., the Virginia State Police were called to investigate a two vehicle accident with life threatening injuries on Interstate 64, eastbound, at the Hampton Roads center Parkway overpass, 261mm.
Based on the severity of the accident, the Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. The investigation has revealed the following; the driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima, Zariah Darden, was traveling eastbound I-64 in excess of 100mph. Darden attempted to change lanes around other vehicles when she struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Upon striking the Toyota, her vehicle spun out several times before coming to rest against the jersey wall. The impact of the crash, pushed the Toyota off the roadway and into the wooded area, causing the vehicle to strike a tree. Upon striking the jersey wall, Darden exited the vehicle and made an attempt to flee the scene, running down the interstate before being detained by troopers who were arriving at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, Brandon Scott Chandler, 36, of Williamsburg suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died from the injuries sustained in the accident.
Zariah Leanna Darden, 21 years of age, of the 3800 block of Roads View Avenue, Hampton, was arrested and taken to Hampton City Jail where she was charged with the following; reckless driving, DWI-1st offense, hit & run -felony, possession of marijuana, no insurance, and expired registration. She has received no bond.
Further charges are pending upon consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
