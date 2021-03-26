Royal Baptist Church in Emporia is hosting an Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, March 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
COVID-19 safety measures will be used for the drive-thru style event, with Easter eggs being delivered safely to guests in their cars. Event organizers said PVC pipe would be used to “roll” eggs into cars as they drive through the event space.
Also sponsoring the event are MAG’s GR8T 8, Antioch’s Young Adult Ministry, Galilee Baptist Church, Jerusalem in Jarratt Baptist Church and S.T.R.O.N.G Temple Fitness.
The event will also function as a canned food drive. Any children who bring at least one canned food item will be entered into a raffle, with the winners being drawn and announced at 3:47 p.m. All donated items will be donated to the Samaritan Kitchen.
For any additional information about the event, please contact Garvey Wright at 703-472-0712.
