(RICHMOND, Va.) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will delay the opening of some Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) and Community Testing Centers (CTCs) on Thursday, January 20, 2022, and close all vaccination and testing centers early on Thursday and Friday for the safety of the public and staff as winter storms approach.
Accommodations will be made for those with appointments. Anyone who missed an appointment because of the delayed opening or early closures can walk into those sites during the day to get a same-day appointment. They also can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointments to reschedule.
The CVCs and CTCs in Fairfax and Prince William will operate from noon to 5 PM on Thursday, along with the CVC in Fredericksburg.
All other CVC and CTC locations will open at their regular time and close at 5 PM on Thursday.
All locations are expected to open at their regular time on Friday, January 21 and close at 5 PM because of another expected winter storm.
A decision will be made Friday afternoon about operations on Saturday. Please check VDH’s website and social media accounts for this information.
The best time to prepare for severe winter weather is now, before temperatures drop significantly and staying safe and warm becomes a challenge. Visit the VDH website to learn more about winter safety.
To find a vaccine or an appointment at a CVC or another location near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at CVCs, but appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid extended wait times.
