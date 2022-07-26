On Monday, Southampton County Sheriff's Department requested the assistance of the Virginia State Police crash reconstruction team, to assist their deputies with a fatal crash that had occurred on Route 58, eastbound, at Pretlow Street.
At 11:30 AM, state police responded to a four vehicle crash on Route 58 at Route 671, in Southampton County, resulting in a double fatality.
The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of Route 58. The flow of traffic was going below the posted speed limit due to the fatal crash that had occurred earlier in the morning. The driver of a 2007 International tractor trailer, Stephen McNeil was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the posted speed limit, when he approached traffic and struck the rear of a 2017 Kenworth dump truck. Upon collision, the tractor trailer struck a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and the dump truck was pushed into another tractor trailer. Both the dump truck and the tractor trailer driven by McNeil, caught fire upon collision. McNeil, 70 years of age, of Monroe, NC, died upon impact. His front seat passenger, Bobby Nicholson, 57 years of age, also of Monroe, NC, was ejected from the tractor trailer and died upon impact.
The driver of the dump truck, Christopher Vinson, suffered minor non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to Southampton Hospital. The driver of the Malibu suffered minor injuries and the driver of the FTL TT, did not suffer any injuries. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
Notification has been made to both family members.
At 4:24 PM, on Monday, state police were once again called to investigate a single vehicle crash that resulted in the fatality of the driver.
The crash occurred at the 1300 block of Sussex Drive in Greensville County. The driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, 48 year old Darius Ephrain Tuell, was traveling in the northbound lanes of Sussex Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. Upon losing control, the vehicle ran off the roadway into the median and struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, ejecting the driver/sole occupant. Tuell was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and died upon impact. Notification was made to next of kin. Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
