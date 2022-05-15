A beautiful spring day brought out the largest group of runners yet for the Town of Waverly 4th Annual 5K (3.2 miles) race on April 30 according to Mayor Angela McPhaul, and that’s not including all the furry friends!
“This was the first year we had more than 100 people register,” McPhaul said, “and we had about 25 people who brought out their dogs to enjoy the fun with them! Typically we start the 1 mile at 8:45 and the 5K at 9:15, but we had so many people register the day of the event we started both races at 9:15.”
The races drew participants from Richmond down into North Carolina, but the Town of Waverly boasted three outstanding participants: the youngest - 8 year-old Skyler Sims, the oldest - 90 year-old Rosa Davis Overby, and Veteran Fenton Turner who did the entire 5K race in his wheelchair.
“Kudos to all our participants,” she said. “We’d like to congratulate Age Group Winners Gage Chapman, Stefanie Chapman, Kimberly Harrison, Pete Gibson, Jordan Baldwin and Henry Berryman – each of whom received $50 prizes - with a special salute to 66 year-old Pete Gibson as the overall first-finisher at 19.08.9.”
Waverly’s event is unique in that they hold both a 1 mile run and a 5K race the same day, on a path that takes runners through neighborhoods in Waverly beginning and ending at the Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park. McPhaul said that this allows the entire town to feel involved, visitors to the area to observe some of the charms of the town, and highlights some of the benefits to the town like the improvements in Waverly curb appeal.
“In previous years, proceeds have gone for landscaping as well as planting shade trees at the park,” she explained, “but this year we subtitled the event Barks and Bubbles. ‘Barks’ because $3,000 raised will go for bringing a van offering Sussex County Citizens free spay, neutering, and rabies shots for their cats and dogs. ‘Bubbles’ because at the end of the race participants were treated to ham biscuits from Memaw’s Espresso and Eatery in Downtown Waverly and a festive champagne glass with a mimosa or non-alcoholic flavored sparkling water.”
“At the May 19 Board of Supervisors meeting.” she further explained,” I will present a check to Sussex County Animal Services Director Debbie Broughton to help sponsor the van to bring those free services for our citizens, and we certainly appreciating their providing free microchipping for animals brought out on our race day.”
“A huge thank you also goes out to Sheriff Giles and his Deputies who always keep the participants safe as they provide traffic control throughout the race, our amazing sponsors, and of course the people who sign up for the race,” she continued.
“It’s really exciting that the event is continuing to draw new participants each year.”
