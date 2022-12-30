-

The students and faculty of Jackson-Field’s Gwaltney School treated staff and residents to a Christmas. Cantata on December 22nd.

The program began with a student reciting the Christmas story followed by students singing Jingle Bell Rock.

A high school student sang Silent Night followed by a student reciting his Christmas poem.

Middle school students sang All I want for Christmas and a high school Student praised danced to King of Glory.

The Rev. Dr. Robin Moore, Chaplain, provided a moving Christmas message directed to the students.

The program concluded with a solo by Virginia Goode. Mrs. Goode, director of nursing and sang Who Would Imagine a King. She has a wonderful voice and has often served a soloist at special occasions.

The cantata signaled the beginning of the Christmas season for residents and staff and put everyone in the holiday spirit.