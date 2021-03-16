In what Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles later called “an all hands on deck situation” dozens of volunteers from multiple counties raced to the scene of a huge grassfire last Thursday that began off Cabin Point Road and stretched over 400 acres all the way into Prince George County. Sussex County’s Public Safety Coordinator described the scene.
“A call came in to dispatch at 11:54 a.m. reporting a fast-moving grassfire going into the cutover,” Foster began. and we had a deputy on the scene at 12:07,” Foster began. “Our first fire unit arrived from the Waverly VFD a few minutes later and immediately started calling for help. When I was notified at 12:25 that I was needed on the scene, I knew this must be no little roadside grassfire.”
“While on the way to scene,” he continued, “I talked with the Chief, who was already there. He told me what he needed and that dispatch was calling for mutual aid from Surry and Prince George. I contacted the forestry division and reached out to the regional director for the VA Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and asked her to open a situation report in case we needed to declare a disaster so we could have more resources sent to Sussex County.”
Foster related that when he arrived at the scene of the already massive fire, he met up with Waverly VFD Chief Alan Jenkins, they assessed the situation, and they immediately began putting further resources in place as more units arrived.
“In the beginning we were very short, and the wind was pushing the fire fast,” he explained. “We were fighting strong, gusting winds the whole time. It was pretty hairy for a while. The sheriff’s department was already there, directing traffic and even assisting the fire units – dragging hoses down through the words to try to get in front of fire. But the wind was pushing so fast they had to drop back, regroup and go in another direction.”
To make things worse, Foster said, the fire was back in a secluded area, much of which could only be traversed by way of dirt hunters’ paths, which meant that the larger fire department vehicles could not get in close to the fire.
“I’m going to be honest; it was tough at first,” he said. “And one of the biggest problems is that it’s rained so much for six months that while the ground is dry on top, underneath it’s so wet that once you break through that top layer, it’s a big mess. Several trucks got stuck. One of Forestry divisions bulldozers got stuck! So, with trucks getting stuck and the fire coming to you and all that wind - the fire changed directions three times! You’ve got to deploy a lot of resources in a hurry to get that fire out.”
Fortunately, Foster said, the whole area jumped in with the needed resources.
“Most of the resources arrived quickly,” he related, “and we were able to see where we needed to put people and equipment. There were seven houses endangered and we had enough equipment from Sussex and the surrounding area that we were able to put a fire engine and a tanker at every one of the seven.”
“Also, a command post set up by representatives from the VA Department of Emergency Management was particularly helpful,” Foster said. “That helped me know where everybody was, to keep everybody safe. Plus, they also brought a drone. At first it was too windy to put it up, but when the wind died down a little, we were able to get it in the air and see where the fire was, where it had been – that was a huge asset.”
In addition to the VDEM and the Department of Forestry, Foster said that multiple units were on hand to assist with containing the blaze, which the Forest Service estimated as covering 400 acres.,
“It was a team effort,” he said. “Everyone working as a team, covering everyone’s else back. We’d get a call that someone or unit was stuck or hung up and we’d get in there and get them out in case the fire changed direction.”
“We had the Waverly, Wakefield and Courthouse Volunteer Fire Departments plus mutual aid from Claremont, Dendron, and brush units from Prince George, Disputanta, Carson and Burrowsville – every one Volunteers,” he said. “Even Sussex County and Prince George Animal Control officers were there to protect animals. And when the fire crossed over into Prince George County, they had assistance from Ft. Lee’s Wildland unit by way of two more engines, a brush truck, and two Wildland units.”
By the time Forestry marked the fire under control at 5:30, Foster was happy to report that there were no injuries and no structures had been damaged. He said that he did get called back out at 11 p.m. by residents who had concerns about the fire, but “when I went out there, everything was still contained within fire lines, so nobody was in danger.”
When someone commented on the long hours Foster already had been working over the last few weeks heading up the county’s COVID vaccination efforts, he deflected back to the efforts of local volunteers.
“Like the Sheriff always says, people in Sussex come together when you need them - Team Sussex,” he said. “I just can’t praise all the volunteers enough. This was a great effort on behalf of all the volunteers from all over the area who came out. In fact, all the dozens of people involved were volunteers except the folks from Ft. Lee, and they put forth a monumental effort as well. I’d just like to thank every person who came out and worked so hard. All I can say is they did one hell of a job.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
