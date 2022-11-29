The gymnasium at the TopHand Foundation building, located on West Atlantic Street, has ample space for young athletes to practice baseball, softball, and gymnastics, among others. This month, TopHand has added a new attraction to its gymnasium that will allow its baseball and softball players to play on even during the winter.
Now the public can sample TopHand’s hot new toy, the HitTrax baseball simulator machine. Among HitTrax’s many features is the ability to provide detailed analysis of a player’s mechanics — whether they’re batting, pitching, or catching.
Whenever someone swings the bat, HitTrax can measure statistics such as exit velocity, point of impact, and launch angle, among others. For pitchers, the machine can measure everything from pitch speed to location and can even track pitches by type.
But the HitTrax can do more than help individual players with their game. It can also host virtual baseball leagues that can be played anytime, anywhere, from within the comfort of indoors.
TopHand is hosting HitTrax leagues for both baseball and softball. The baseball league will start Monday, Dec. 5, and last until Jan. 23, playing every Monday at 7 p.m. The softball league will last from Dec. 6 until Jan. 24, playing every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The cost of entry is $125 for a team of up to five players, or $25 per person. To register, visit www.tophandfoundation.org.
