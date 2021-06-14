Early morning showers made the prep work difficult, but the TopHand Foundation powered through to the afternoon sunshine to host their BBQ sale on Friday. In total, TopHand sold over 800 lbs. of pulled pork BBQ.
Cooking began at 5 a.m. Friday morning to prepare for a long day of cooking. TopHand members and staff spent weeks selling tickets for pints of homemade BBQ, which cost $9 a ticket.
TopHand Co-owner Rustin Jessee said the BBQ sale was an idea to help make up for the cancellation of TopHand’s annual steak night, which is a huge part of the foundation’s yearly fundraising.
“The steak dinner is something that we rely on heavily,” Jessee said. “It is a wonderful night. It’s always over 350 people that attend and give back to the youth. So we tried to put this on to replace that for this year since we weren’t able to be inside last year.”
The BBQ was staffed by parents of TopHand players, as well as Board of Directors members, coaches and other community members. Money raised from the sales is used across all TopHand programs, including baseball, softball, gymnastics and their community outreach center.
TopHand currently has a number of AAU baseball and softball teams competing in tournaments up and down the East Coast. Last weekend, the TopHand Reds 12u National team travelled to Aberdeen, Maryland to compete in the Memorial Day Classic Tournament. The team went 3-0 in pool play, ultimately finishing third out of 24 teams on the weekend.
“We appreciate all of the community’s support,” Jessee said. “With these fundraisers especially, it shows the outpour that people are trying to do to give back to the youth, and that’s locally in Emporia-Greensville, but also the surrounding areas. We have a lot of support from surrounding areas that we’re really thankful for. I think they understand, like we do, that we’ve all struggled the last year so they’re trying to contribute and help us anyway they can.”
