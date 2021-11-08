PETERSBURG, Va -- Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) has announced the winners of the annual VA-04 Photo Competition with one of the top winners hailing from Hopewell.
The contest challenges constituents of Virginia’s 4th congressional district to submit photographs of the district. The competition is open to all residents regardless of age. The winner’s photograph is displayed in Rep. McEachin’s congressional offices and on his social media platforms.
Heath Covey, City of Chesapeake, took 1st Place with “Great Bridge Sunrise”, 2nd Place went to Heath Covey, City of Chesapeake, for “Chesapeake Public Safety Memorial”, 3rd Place went to Daniel Jones, Hopewell, for “Hopewell Riverwalk at Dawn” and an honorable mention from McEachin was Brittany Hahn of Dinwiddie for her untitled piece.
“I am thrilled to announce the winners of the 2021 VA-04 Photo Competition,” said Rep. McEachin (VA-04). “Each year, I am so impressed by the creativity and skill of our contestants, and I thank you for your participation. Congratulations to our winner, runner ups, and all of the participants in this year’s competition. Your photos were incredible and truly captured the beauty of Virginia’s Fourth.”
Daniel Jones would walk along the new Riverwalk in Hopewell after it opened and went out one day before dawn to catch the sunrise. He found a good composition and waited for the sun to rise to take the photograph using a slow shutter speed, which is what gave some motion blur to the frame’s jogger.
“This one I chose to submit to the contest because it’s a strong photo and it showcases beauty in Hopewell, which a lot of people are not aware exists.” said Jones.
“I started taking photography seriously a few years ago when I was living in Prague and developed from there.” said Jones. “I taught myself lots of techniques and distilled my interests down to certain types of photography. I still experiment with new things, but I mainly photograph people and unique lighting conditions I happen to find. Most of my commercial work is in headshots and marketing materials. These days I work a lot in black and white and am moving more into fine art photography and print.”
People can see Jones’ portfolio and selected works on his website, danieljonesfoto.com.
