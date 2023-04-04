RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia National Guard Association announced today that Virginia Senator T. Montgomery "Monty" Mason (D-VA-01) has been selected to receive the *Brig. Gen. Edward Hudgins Award* for legislative excellence.
This prestigious award recognizes Senator Mason's exceptional support of the Virginia National Guard and his unwavering commitment to ensuring that our brave men and women in uniform receive the resources and support they need to protect and defend our great state.
Senator Mason's tireless efforts were instrumental in the passage of Senate Bill 1210, which provided critical benefits to members of the Virginia National Guard. "His leadership and dedication to this cause were truly exemplary, and we are honored to recognize his outstanding contributions with this well-deserved award," said Andrew J. Czaplicki, VNGA president.
"As we continue to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, it is more important than ever to have leaders like Senator Mason who are dedicated to supporting and uplifting our military personnel and their families," Czaplicki said. "We are proud to have him as a champion for the Virginia National Guard, and we thank him for his service and commitment to our state and nation."
Created in 2020, the award was created in memory of Brig. Gen. Edward M. Hudgins, a Virginia National Guard officer that served in a variety of high-profile positions during and following World War 2. Hudgins served as aide-de-camp to Gen. Edward “Ned” Almond and military aide to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He later served as 23rd District Delegate to the General Assembly from 1952-1965. This award recognizes the achievements and dedicated service of local officials, civic leaders, elected representatives to legislative bodies at the local and state-level, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the Virginia National Guard or to the Virginia National Guard Association.
Previous awardees are Virginia Delegate Robert "Bobby" Orrock (R-VA-54) in 2022 and Delegate Scott A. Wyatt (R-VA-97) in 2021.
Senator Mason will be presented the award during the Virginia National Guard's annual Military Ball held in Williamsburg, Virginia, at the end of April.
This award is a wood plaque with an engraved VNGA logo centered at the top of the award. Below the logo is the inscription “The Virginia National Guard Association presents the Brig. Gen. Edward M. Hudgins Award to” and below that text is the recipient’s name, position, and date the honor was received. Also, written below the name line is “For exceptional support of the Soldiers, Airmen and Retirees of the Virginia National Guard and the United States of America.”
