RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia National Guard Association announced today that Virginia Senator T. Montgomery "Monty" Mason (D-VA-01) has been selected to receive the *Brig. Gen. Edward Hudgins Award* for legislative excellence.

This prestigious award recognizes Senator Mason's exceptional support of the Virginia National Guard and his unwavering commitment to ensuring that our brave men and women in uniform receive the resources and support they need to protect and defend our great state.

