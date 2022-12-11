WASHINGTON—A fun, educational book with agriculture themes has been selected as a winner in the 2022 Good Housekeeping’s Best Kids' Book Awards.
I Love Strawberries, written by Shannon Anderson and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, took top honors in Good Housekeeping’s inaugural kids’ book awards. Published by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture’s publishing arm, Feeding Minds Press, the book follows strawberry-loving Jolie as she grows her own fruit from seedling to table with the help of her faithful rabbit sidekick, Munchy. The colorfully illustrated and humorous book gives readers a peek into everything involved when cultivating the delicious berry.
Reading is a great way to keep children learning about subjects they might not get to experience in everyday life. And as the holiday season approaches, books like this can make great gifts for children.
“There is something about reading through a picture book with a child that brings the story to life,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s executive director. “The words and images from the pages allow young readers to explore the world and develop a love for reading.”
Maxey regularly uses Feeding Minds Press books in AITC’s outreach and programming, and she recommends adding a book about the farm to this year’s holiday gift list.
“An accurate agriculture book is a fabulous way to teach children about the world around us—where farmers grow plants, livestock and a variety of items we use every day,” she said.
I Love Strawberries is the fifth printed title from Feeding Minds Press. The nonprofit organization works to publish engaging children’s books about modern agriculture.
Other books from the publisher include Right This Very Minute by Lisl H. Detlefsen, Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish by Viola Butler, My Family’s Soybean Farm by Katie Olthoff, and Barn at Night by Michelle Houts.
These books and others are available for purchase on the organization’s site at feedingmindspress.com/our-books.
