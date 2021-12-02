The Emporia City Council approved a $4,000 retention bonus for Emporia Police Department officers in October.
City Councilman Jim Saunders voted for the bonus but wanted to see E-911 dispatchers added to the list. The City’s governing body granted Saunders’ wish to approve a $2,000 compensation for the E-911 dispatchers last week.
The EPD is suffering from a staffing shortage in the communications officer position. The City is posting information throughout the municipality and online to fill the void. The starting salary is $34,335, with paid vacation, holidays, and a benefits package. The position falls under the Virginia retirement system.
EPD Chief Rick Pinksaw said recruitment and retention of E-911 non-sworn employees are a priority for the department. Responsibilities for the job continue increasing. The pay grade for the position is not up to par when compared to neighboring municipalities.
The bonus is passed but will be distributed on a pro-rated basis for dispatchers that decide to leave before the one-year timeframe ends.
The City of Emporia is currently working through a salary study to upgrade the pay scale for the City’s E-911 non-sworn employees.
