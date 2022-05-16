LAWRENCEVILLE – Frank Clifton Harvey, Jr., 44, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault and battery and assault on a law enforcement officer on May 4.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Sturgeon Road, First Choice Home for Adults, for a disturbance. Staff members said a resident, Harvey, had just returned from a visit with his sister. As soon as Harvey returned he began arguing with another resident accusing him of stealing his IPhone, which had been missing for over a month. The caller said the argument escalated and he saw Harvey hit the subject in the face. The caller broke up the fight by getting in between them. The caller said Harvey started throwing items off his dresser and hit the victim with a bottle of body wash. The caller said Harvey then picked up the mirror off the dresser and threw it at him but he ducked and it hit the wall and shattered. The caller then said Harvey went outside and picked up two bricks, one in each hand, and was threatening to kill everyone at the home. At that time they called 911 and kept the two subjects separated.
Evans said Connell spoke the victim who said Harvey started arguing with him for no reason, punched him in the face and was throwing items at him. Harvey hit him several times but the victim could not tell Connell what Harvey hit him with. Connell arrested Harvey and handcuffed him and transported him to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. The magistrate issued a warrant for simple assault. After serving Harvey the warrant he became so irate the magistrate was unable to hold a bond hearing. Connell advised jail intake to call another officer because he thought Harvey was not going to cooperate. Harvey was still handcuffed behind his back and Connell escorted him into the booking area. Harvey would not follow the staff orders and refused to kick his shoes off and was yelling at the officer, making verbal threats. Connell assisted the jail staff in removing Harvey’s shoes and searching him. Connell then escorted Harvey to the holding cell. Connell had Harvey at the door of the holding cell facing away from him. Connell took the cuffs off of his left and told him to place it on top of his head and he did. When Connell took the second cuff off, Harvey spun around and spit in Connell’s face. Connell then went back before the magistrate and received a warrant for assault on a law enforcement officer.
Doreatha Hawkins, 50, from White Plains, Virginia is charged with assault and battery on May 5.
Evans said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Marshall Road for warrant service on another incident. He made contact with the wanted subject in the residence and arrested him on a domestic assault warrant out of Mecklenburg County. While escorting the suspect to the patrol car, Hawkins was outside cursing another male subject because he took out warrants on the wanted subject. An argument ensued. Hawkins slapped the victim in front of Connell and Deputy Brown. The victim started yelling that he wanted to press charges and at that time the officers arrested Hawkins for simple assault. Brown transported Hawkins to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and received a warrant for simple assault. She was released.
