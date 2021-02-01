State police is still advising folks to hold off on their travels until later today or even possibly Tuesday, depending on what their region has experienced inthe way of snow, freezing rain, and ice.
From 12 a.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Sunday, Virginia
State Police have responded to 362 traffic crashes and 321 disabled/stuck
vehicles. The majority of the traffic crashes have involved only damage to
vehicles and few serious injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.