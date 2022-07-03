RICHMOND – The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Virginians to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver before the Fourth of July festivities begin.
Last year, during the Fourth of July holiday period (July 2-July 5, 2021) there were 105 crashes, 56 injuries and two deaths related to alcohol on the Commonwealth’s roads.
“Preventing an alcohol-related tragedy is simple – do not drive after drinking any alcohol, period,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Even one drink can impair judgment on the road. And if your holiday celebrations involve alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party begins to ensure a safe ride home.”
Celebrate this Fourth of July weekend responsibly:
1. If you are planning to drink at an event, plan a safe ride home before even arriving.
2. If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
3. If you do decide to drink, do not drive for any reason. Arrange a ride from a sober friend, a taxi or a ride-sharing service.
4. If you are serving alcohol at your party, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
5. Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing a seat belt - it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
6. Slow down and if you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement - your actions could save a life.
