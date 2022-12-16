The Emporia City Council reappointed Marva Dunn and Denise Webb last week to the City School Board. It also reappointed Dunn to the Greensville County School Board.
The action had to wait for clarification from City Attorney Eric Gregory. Council member Yolanda Hines said her understanding of the statute was Dunn and Webb had to be nominated by a member of the city’s governing body before it took any action. Gregory said he believed the City Council had the authority to go forward with a vote. Court Clerk Melissa Cox put the minutes of the November meeting with the proposals on the agenda for consideration to reappoint Dunn and Webb to the positions both hold. The Council voted 5-1 to reappoint Dunn and Webb. Hines cast the lone vote against the reappointments. The four-year terms expire on Dec. 31, 2026.
Dunn asked the City Council to continue to work on getting the City’s voting rights back on the Greensville County School Board. A memorandum released on June 30, 2021 from County Attorney Russell Slayton stated that the City School Board representatives had lost their voting privileges due to the expiration of the City and County’s shared school funding agreement. The issue has yet to be resolved. Dunn and Janie Bush represent the City on the Greensville County School Board.
In other action:
* The Council reappointed Gloria Robinson, David Webb, and Marcus Carey to the Board of Equalization. David Webb and Mike Allen were both reappointed to the Farmer’s Market Advisory Board.
* The City Council will have to fill the seat of Christian Rodriguez on the Southside Virginia Education Center Board of Directors. Rodriguez stepped down after relocating to an area outside of Emporia. The city’s governing body seeks to fill the position at its next meeting in January.
