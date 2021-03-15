DINWIDDIE — Langdon M. Conklin of Dinwiddie County faces first-degree-murder charges for the death of his father in addition to additional traffic offenses and grand larceny charges.
Conklin’s father, Robert, was found dead inside his Colonial Heights home on March 4 after police responded to a call for a burglary-in-progress.
Colonial Heights police were called to Robert Conklin’s home on March 3 for a report of firearms being stolen and later obtained warrants against Langdon Conklin for grand larceny. Later that day, Langdon was processed and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond pending his appearance in Colonial Heights Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Colonial Heights police responded to the same address over a burglary in progress in the early morning of March 4. As police arrived, they spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene which led to a pursuit which was joined by Virginia State and Chesterfield County police.
The vehicle was later disabled and stopped around state Route 288 and Hull Street Road where Langdon was found to be the driver and was taken into custody. As the pursuit occurred, Colonial Heights Police found Robert Conklin slain in his home. At the time of this writing, cause of death for Robert was not released.
Following apprehension, Langdon Conklin was held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending a hearing in Colonial Heights Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
