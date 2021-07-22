On July 10, a planned celebration by friends and family to show love and support for area super volunteer Carolyn White turned Stony Creek Park into a parade ground. Edith Diggs-Massenburg, who coordinated the event along with Cynthia Potts, explained.
“Carolyn White has been a part of the Rescue Squad Community since she was 17 years old,” she began. “Over the years, she has become a big part of the community – doing training for the rescue squad, working with the fire department and other rescue squads in community.”
“For 45 years she’s helped hold the community together,” Massenburg continued. “She always lets us know if someone in our community is ill or has a problem, just constantly doing so many things she does not have to out of the kindness of her heart, all while also working at Johnson’s Funeral Home in Petersburg. So she is always with us, celebrating life and being there for us when we’ve lost somebody. She’s just instrumental in keeping the entire Sussex Community together. Well, she had heart surgery back in April and had been shut in after that, and we were missing her in the community and wanted to celebrate her – to let her to know we appreciate all she has done for all of us!”
And celebrate they did, with a surprise parade that included over 40 cars packed with friends and family, all well-wishers for Stony Creek native White, who laughed as she related how, for her, the event began with a bit of frustration.
“They told me I was going to a classmate’s house for a late lunch - for a tea party, supposedly,” White began. “So, one of my classmates’ wife came and picked me up, and then just sat here and talked. I hadn’t eaten all day, so I just sat there so there waiting for FOOD. Finally, it was after 2 and I’m still sitting there wondering why I’m sitting there, and I said, ‘I’m gonna starve to death waiting for you all!’”
“Finally, we went to Stony Creek,! she continued. “I was asking ‘Are we EVER going to get to Petersburg???’ when we passed by the park, and I saw some classmates out there with balloons and ‘We appreciate you’ shirts, and I said, ‘What in the world is going on and am I EVER going to eat today?’”
“There were these signs saying things like ‘The Story of your Life’ and ‘We love and appreciate you’,” White continued. “Then I hear these sirens and when I saw Sheriff Giles with his lights flashing I said, ‘That is not a tea party! Y’all trying to fool me!’ and then MORE cars came, and they were all driving by with everybody hollering out the window, ‘We got you! We got you!’”
White laughed as she described how frustration turned to joy as she saw that the “Tea Party” was really an expression of love and support and encouragement from family and friends – all the people she had selflessly helped throughout the years. And she said that her favorite part was seeing so many people she loved after being isolated, housebound, hospitalized, or in rehab since April 12.
Asked if she had a message for her family and friends she thought for a moment, then said, “Yes, yes I do. I just want everybody to know how much I thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed being thought about while I’m living. Because so many people live all of their lives and no one says anything or does anything to show love and appreciation. And on the day of their funeral, they come and say all these nice things. But what good are all these things and flowers when the person can’t hear, can’t see you and they don’t get to hear or see the love? If you’re going to show someone how much you love and appreciate them, now’s the time to do it when they can see and hear it and say thank you proudly.”
“I am forever grateful for my classmates for doing this,” she concluded. “I have so much to be thankful for. I laid on that table for 5 hours with my heart open, and not everybody has a chance to come back and talk about it, and I did. It’s just great to be alive. I’m just grateful for my friends my family and my community. I love ‘em, I love ‘em, I love ‘em!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.