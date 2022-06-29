On Wednesday, June 22, at approximately 8:18 PM, a gunman entered the Dollar General Store located at 105 South County Drive in Wakefield, Va., walked directly to the office where a clerk was located, and demanded money.
The suspect “presented a weapon and gave instructions to the clerk on what to do, then exited the store and left in an unknown direction,” according to information from the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect is described as a dark-complected black male approximately 5’9” – 5’11” with a slim build, wearing a black hoodie with the hood pulled up over his head and dreads visible from underneath, blue jeans, black shoes, a mask, and gloves.
Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles reported that on the same date a Dollar General was robbed in Smithfield. The suspect had the same general description.
“We are asking anyone in our community who sees or hears anything to please assist us in curbing crime here in Sussex County by letting us know,” said Giles. “Currently there is an influx of crime from undesirable elements migrating to our county, and it breaks my heart as we have never had this situation here before. Sussex County has always been a safe community, and still is compared to others nearby, but as a community, we all need to step up and hold strong together. We need to stop this now.”
Anyone with information on this or other situations is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000 or to call the Hotline at 434-597-4400 to leave an anonymous tip.
