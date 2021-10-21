It has been some time since the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville hosted its annual Seafood Festival.
The event was last held in March of 2020 just as the pandemic moved center stage in the community. The YMCA Seafood Festival’s return is slated from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Greensville Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Dr.
Great food, fellowship, and family fun always result from the annual event that began in 2015.
Kristin Vaughan, the executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said the Annual Seafood Festival is one of the YMCA’s biggest fundraisers. The Annual Seafood Festival, or Fish Fry, keeps YMCA programs such as summer camps, after-school care, and membership affordable.
The signature feature of the event for many is the all-you-can-eat steamed oysters, shrimp, and fried fish. Seafood isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. The festival dishes include barbecue, hushpuppies, and yes — the proverbial cup of tea. Nixon’s Catering is in charge of the food. Disc jockey Andy Lucy will be on hand to supply the tunes for the crowd.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the YMCA at 212 Weaver Ave. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Call the YMCA at (434) 348-9622 for more information about the event, or visit emporiagreensvilleymca.org.
