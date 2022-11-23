The Emporia City Council approved adding a Director of Planning and Zoning to work directly under City Manager William Johnson. The 6-0 vote to approve followed Johnson’s explanation that the proposal added a position but did not add a body to the staff.
“This position will perform complex professional and difficult administrative work planning, organizing and directing all activities and operational aspects of the Planning Department,” Johnson said.
The Director of Planning and Zoning will manage essential projects and develop, implement and enforce the City’s Zoning Ordinance. In effect, the person holding the job serves as the City’s designated Zoning Administrator. The Director of Planning and Zoning is in the pay scale range of $74,949 to $123,666.
In other actions:
- The City Council approved the appropriation of $30,000 from the General Fund Balance to cover operating expenses for the Emporia National Bank Building, LLC. The City oversees the operation of the building.
- The City Council tabled the decision to fill the unexpired term of the late F. Woodrow Harris on the Southside Community Criminal Justice Board. Council members decided to wait until Councilman-elect Mark Lilly takes his District 4 seat in January.
- Johnson asked the City’s governing body to mull over possible appointments to three School Board positions. Marva Dunn’s four-year terms on the Greensville County and City School Boards end Dec. 31. Denise Webb’s City School Board term also expires at the end of the year. Dunn and Webb requested consideration for reappointment of their current positions. Johnson said he would ask the City Council to appoint individuals to the School Board during the Dec. 6 City Council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.