Since our last update on Sunday, Dec. 6, the community has contributed $2,540 to the Christmas Happiness Fund, bringing the total to $7,110
In 1976 former Editor of the Independent-Messenger Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services Director Judy English established the Christmas Happiness Fund to bring Christmas joy to children in the community that otherwise may have woken up Christmas morning without a present to open. Through the years, individuals, businesses, and others have opened their hearts and contributed nearly $400,000 to make sure disadvantaged youth had a Christmas to remember.
This year, our goal is to raise $13,000 to bring Christmas happiness to approximately 300 children in the Emporia-Greensville community. Suppose you would like to help us reach our goal. In that case, you can drop off your donation at the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., or mail your contribution to the Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., Emporia, VA 23847. Every penny donated goes toward presents for Emporia-Greensville children in need.
Here are the most recent contributions to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund:
$500 from Emporia Rotary Club;
$25 from Paige Rideout;
$100 from Shelton S. Webb, Jr. in memory of Jimmie Webb;
$100 from Susan Grigg in memory of Joan G. Keintz;
$200 from Royal Baptist Church in remembrance of our deceased members;
$100 from Haywood & Juanita in memory of Ruth and Byrd;
$15 from Rising Star Baptist Church Ante, Va.;
$75 from Meherrin Piecemakers Quit Guild in memory of Kay Callahan, Barbara Adams and Charlotte Watkins;
$25 from the Ladies of the Margaret Parker Circle of Main St. United Methodist Church;
$10 from anonymous;
$25 from anonymous;
$100 from Macedonia Baptist Church;
$500 from anonymous;
$100 from Myra Smith in honor of the DMAS Payment Processing Unit Staff;
$200 from the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Ushers Ministry;
$100 from Rosa M. Grant;
$200 from Elks Victory Lodge 1179;
$20 from Grandma and Granddaddy in loving memory of our grandson, Nathaniel Wyndham Fox;
$20 from Mama and Daddy in loving memory of our daughter, Melody Keeter;
$40 from Travis, Amber and grandchildren, Jaxon and Kimber in loving memory of our mother and gram meme, Melody Keeter;
$85 from Harvey Lee & Kelli, Sherry & Kevin, Judy & Wyndham and Gary in loving memory of our sister, Melody Keeter;
New: $2,540
Total: $ 7,110
Goal: $13,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.