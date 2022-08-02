Salahudin Mitchell, 39, of Sterling, Virginia was sentenced Friday, July 29 to 162 months in a federal prison for trafficking fentanyl in and around Petersburg from 2020 throughout 2021. Mitchell pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing more than 40 grams of the controlled substance.
According to court documentation, Mitchell had moved approximately 270 grams of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid normally used for treating severe pain and advanced cancer pain. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has described it as "50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.", and two kilograms of heroin through Petersburg from 2020 through October 2021. An investigation was launched by the Petersburg Police, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Prior to Mitchell being arrested in November, undercover agents had arranged nine fentanyl purchases with Mitchell. Records indicate that during the time, Mitchell was also in possession of an illegal .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol. Fetanyl along with heroin and cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash and a drug-weighing scale at his residence were also seized.
Mitchell was released from prison back in 2009 after serving time for a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine according to federal prison records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.