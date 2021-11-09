The Greensville County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved the county’s plan for using its share of American Rescue Plan funds, which will go toward various community improvement projects. The county is set to receive $2,201,885 worth of funds from ARPA, with the first half having already arrived this July and the second half anticipated to arrive in May 2022.
$1 million of ARPA funds have been put aside for the county’s planned broadband expansion by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and its subsidiary, EMPOWER.
Both the company and the county have submitted an application for a Virginia Area Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant, which would ensure enough funding to cover the entire county and the town of Emporia.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office will receive a total of $301,850 of ARPA funds. The vast majority of that — $214,850 — will go toward upgrading the department’s outdated radio equipment, which was originally installed in 2003.
“With the current system, seamless communication with Court Security, School Resource Officers, School Staff and the 9-1-1 Center is challenging,” read an official statement from the county. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheriff’s Department has continued to see an increase in calls dealing with violent crimes and mental health, and in turn creating more cases for the court systems as well.”
$41,300 have also been earmarked for the decommission of the old Skippers Wastewater Treatment Plant. A new treatment plant is under construction nearby, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality will levy “significant monetary fines” against the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority if the old plant is not decommissioned in the “very near future.”
One project originally on the list was for a playground on the grounds of the Greensville County government complex. While the playground will still go ahead, ARPA funds will not be directed toward the project, as additional funding has come from the Community Health Action Team as well as private industry.
