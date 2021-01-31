Emporia, VA (23847)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.