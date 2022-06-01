PRINCE GEORGE Co—The Prince George County Police Department has arrested and charged two individuals with tampering and stealing money from gaming machines in the area.
On Thursday, May 26, law enforcement was called to Star Express along South Crater Road. Upon arrival they found two people trying to break into gaming machines. It was later found that$3,500 had been taken from a machine.
Police said Monica Smith, age 37, and Quentin Murry, age 37, both of Decatur, Georgia, had a handgun, ammunition, narcotics, and lock picking tools.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.