The Emporia Police Department announced missing Emporia teen Aaliyah Renee Smith was located and is safe.
The 16-year old reportedly left home on foot at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to the Dollar General on Commonwealth Blvd. When Smith failed to return home the EPD put out a call to the community through social media for help in locating her.
“Thanks for all the shares and prayers,” the EPD said on its Facebook Page. “Smith has been located and found safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.