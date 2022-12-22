A month and a half after Election Day, elected officials were once again urging Virginians to go to the polls.
Early Thursday morning Jennifer McClellan was announced as the winner of the Democrat Primary for the U.S. House of Representatives. She received nearly 85% of the vote out of more than 27,000 ballots cast.
Emporia visit
On Monday, Dec. 19, the Virginia state Senator (D-9th) stopped by Emporia to rally support one day before the Democratic primary for February’s special election, which will fill the 4th District seat in the House of Representatives held by the late Donald McEachin.
The office at 423 South Main Street, once used by former state Delegate Roslyn Tyler, came alive once again on Dec.19 to welcome Congressional candidate Jennifer If she wins the special election on Feb. 21, McClellan will be the first Black woman to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia in the U.S. Congress.
Tyler, who served alongside McClellan in the Virginia General Assembly gave a warm introduction to her friend and colleague, as dozens packed the building to show their support.
“Tomorrow is a vote for history, and especially a vote for Black women,” said Tyler.
McClellan was the odds-on favorite to win Tuesday’s “firehouse primary”. Since she announced her candidacy on Dec. 13, she received endorsements from the elite of the Commonwealth’s Democratic party, including U.S. Senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.
“I am excited by the notion that Jen would be the first African-American woman representing Virginia in Congress,” said Kaine in an official statement.
During the event, McClellan stressed her dedication and her connection to the people of Southside Virginia, and that if elected, she would continue her commitment to such causes as safeguarding reproductive rights, rebuilding schools, and expanding broadband throughout rural Virginia.
“I grew up in Matoaca. I went to basketball games in Brunswick and Nottoway and Greensville,” said McClellan. “And I will never forget Southside because you were a part of making me who I am today.”
McClellan also promised that if she were to win election to Congress, she would set up a fully-staffed office somewhere in Southside Virginia (either in Emporia or in Brunswick County) in addition to using McEachin’s old office in Richmond.
“I was told I would be the 28th Black woman serving in Congress,” said McClellan. “I like the number 28. My birthday is December 28th and I will be 50. … And the one thing I’m here to ask you is not to give me a present, but to give people of the 4th District a present by sending me to Congress to represent you.”
The three other Democratic challengers on the primary ballot defeated by McClellan were — fellow state Senator Joe Morrissey (D - Richmond), former delegate Joe Preston, and civil rights advocate Tavorise Marks. Del. Lamont Bagby was briefly in the running but withdrew and announced his endorsement for McClellan.
McClellan will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin for the seat. Benjamin won the Republican nomination on Dec. 17.
