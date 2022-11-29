BRODNAX – Nov. 5, 2022 was a very special day for the Southside Senior Citizens Center located at 3495 Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia. Over 50 people attended the luncheon to celebrate 50 years of service to Southside Virginia.
Clara M. Smith served as Mistress of Ceremony. Green’s Chapel Church and community opened the service with song.
Psalms 23 was recited.
Deacon James Hicks offered a prayer of thanksgiving. Louise Mont-Adams, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and acting Director, welcomed the guests and said it was quite an accomplishment for the center to be celebrating its 50th anniversary. She said it was because of the dedication of the senior citizens who faithfully attend events at the center and offer their support.
Mont-Adams said the center was able to purchase a microphone system from raffles and other fundraising events.
Rev. Dr. Deloris Jerman shared a delightful message centered around the challenges of growing older that many in the audience could relate to.
Smith provided a history of the center. The mission of the Southside Senior Citizens Center is to empower and to serve low to moderate income citizens through education, recreation, culture and economic and community development activities. The purpose is to reduce barriers to empower the underserved “at risk” and disenfranchised in the community thereby improving opportunities for self-enhancement and self-sufficiency.
The Southside Senior Citizens Center, Inc. has been existence since 1972. The current operational hours are Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The programs include: congregate meals, information and referral program, exercise programs, nutrition, religious events and other activities that enhance senior citizens in their life journey.
The SSCC has accomplished many milestones since 2000-2022. Some of the accomplishments included: gold pews, purchase of a mini-van, received 2 $10,000 grants from the Department of Aging for transportation, $50,000 from the Department of Agriculture for renovations and $5,000 from the board of supervisors. The center was blessed in 2007 with an I.D. sign donated by the Norman and Constance Rice family. An exercise room was installed by a grant from the Greensville Memorial foundation in 2012.
In 2007 the Board of Directors were Ruby Short, Constance Rice, Ophelia Hicks, Clara M. Smith, Director James B. Cooley, Gay Neale, Diane W. Hawkins, Nathanial Neblett, Starrie Jordon, Eloise Gholson – Secretary, William C. Washington, Bishop George Sturdivant, Barbara H. Evans, Doris Hawkins and Doris Drumgold.
Clara Smith retired in 2018 as Director. Deloris Kelly became Director in 2019. Kelly resigned August 2022. Mont-Adams is serving as Director at the present time.
The current Board of Directors: Louise Mont-Adams – Chairperson, Gay Neale – Vice Chair, Diane W. Hawkins – Treasurer, Clara M. Smith – Secretary, Doris Hawkins, Millie Meredith, Deloris Jerman and Alfreda J. Reynolds.
Smith said the center is progressing with the support of the participants, Board of Director, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, families and friends. Smith said, “Thanks to all who have contributed to the Center’s success, we need your continued support.”
For more information about the center call (434) 848-3593.
