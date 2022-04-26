COVID-19 triggered great need throughout the community. People sought assistance in keeping their businesses afloat or helping with job loss.
Greensville County Public School students and staff found themselves forced to change education methods on the fly. Time would have been the best friend of GCPS leadership and staff. Time was not an option afforded. COVID-19 forced immediate changes. American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding played a significant role in adapting to a new way of educating children. GCPS interim financial officer Amber Barbour explained the role the funding plays in the school division.
In June of 2020, GCPS received more than $800,000 in CARES Act funding. A second round of Elementary and Secondary School emergency Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) came in the spring of 2021. ESSER lll revenue arrived in the winter of 2021. Barbour wasn’t alone when she initially thought the CARES Act funding would be the lone grant the school division received for the pandemic.
“When we received those funds it came when the pandemic hit,” she said. “Our school reacted by implementing a plan to get devices out to students. At that time all of the students were sent home to do virtual work. Initially we didn’t think it would be long-lasting. We thought it would be a couple of weeks and everyone would be back in school. As we know, that didn’t happen.”
The students received Chromebooks, and educators were provided laptops to connect with their students as virtual learning became the new norm. The search for hotspots for virtual learning was critical in Emporia-Greensville. Many families didn’t have access to dependable internet or internet at all.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as masks and hand sanitizer, was at the top of the list of needs to keep students and the staff safe from the virus. Cafeteria workers went to sites throughout the community to provide students with lunches. They did their best to ensure students didn’t go hungry.
GCPS received $3.3 million of ESSER funding in the spring of 2021. The school division put a plan in place to get the students caught up with their education.
“With the missed lessons we had during the spring of 2020, we wanted to go hard in 2021 in getting them those resources they needed,” Barbour said. “That was what ESSER ll was meant for. It was to address those student learning losses, and it was to provide support for our staff to help address those learning losses, and our student learning needs.”
The ESSER ll funding assisted in bringing buildings up to date as students and educators returned to the classroom. Digital textbooks and hands-on learning tools were part of the package.
Though the CARES Act funding is now depleted, GCPS is still using ESSER ll revenue to improve the education of its students. The ESSER lll funds are also in play. While the students spent the week on spring break, the ESSER lll funding was in action with a touch-free toilet system installation.
“The kids will come back to school and have a new array of technology at their disposal,” Barbour said.
The financial officer said the ESSER lll funds come with the condition of 20% of the revenue designated for addressing the learning loss of students during the pandemic. Approximately $1.5 million will address the student learning loss during the pandemic.
“This includes before and afterschool remediation, summer school programs, and all the initial money they can to help close the learning loss during virtual learning,” Barbour said.
GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards said the revenue granted to GCPS is based on the average daily enrollment in the school division, which is more than 2,000 students.
The mental health of students and the staff, HVAC systems, and work on the school buildings to make them safer are part of the current plan.
The idea is to create a better learning environment throughout the school division.
Many business owners and individuals took advantage of the assistance provided by ARP funding. School divisions throughout the country are using ARP funding to assist in educating students as well. The ESSER funding received by GCPS must be used by 2024.
