The Emporia Jaycees held their annual Christmas parade Friday evening, despite adverse weather and a myriad of restrictions caused by the on going pandemic. The parade has been going on for more than 20 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all parade participants were confined to their vehicles. Individuals were not allowed to walk the parade route. Participants were also not allowed to halt the flow of the parade to perform shows. Instead they were asked to keep pace with the Emporia Police vehicles leading the parade.
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. with spectators lining the parade route in the warmth of their vehicles. The parade group began on Laurel St., near the TelPage building, and made its way down Main St. all the way to Southern Virginia Medical Center.
Participants in this year’s parade included the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Emporia City Council, Greensville County Fire and Rescue squads, and Santa Claus himself. A number of groups from localities surrounding Greensville County joined the parade after other parades were cancelled or severely cut back.
“A lot of people weren’t up for the idea of sitting in place for an hour and letting the community drive by them, so they opted to pick up a spot in our parade,” Jaycees President Brian Morris said. “So I’m thankful for that.”
Morris said it was important to the Jaycees and other community leaders that the parade be held safely.
“We wanted to give the community something to celebrate,” Morris said. “It’s been a long year. Everyone’s pretty much had to shelter in place as much as possible. We’re just happy to be able to continue this annual tradition. Hopefully it’s something that can lift the spirits of the community with. That’s what it’s all about this time of year.”
The festivities concluded with a Christmas cookie drive-thru hosted by Bon Secours Southern Medical Center. Employees and volunteers of the hospital joined Santa Claus to pass out cookies to families with children in the safety of their cars.
