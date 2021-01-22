On Sept. 23-24, the Virginia Department of Social Services’ Office on Volunteerism and Community Services (OVCS) conducted an on-site monitoring review of The Improvement Association’s operations and programs to help individuals become self-sufficient. OVCS has the responsibility of administering the federal Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), state general or TANF funds appropriated to accomplish the purposes of the Virginia Community Action Act, and for overseeing the operations of Virginia’s community action network.
On-site reviews are a way of ensuring local compliance with federal and state law, regulations, and guidelines and an opportunity to make recommendations to improve the governance and administration of local community action agencies and programs.
The state monitors interviewed several of The Association’s board members and administrative staff via Zoom meetings regarding governance, administration, programs, and fiscal operations. Agency policies, procedures, and other requested documents were uploaded to a secure system for OVCS staff review.
The Department of Social Services final report dated Nov. 1, revealed no findings, no concerns, and no recommendations. The report concluded, “The Improvement Association appears to be well managed by experienced, dedicated, and professional staff. Board members are active, engaged, and well qualified. Board governance appears to be strong and complete. The agency appears to be committed to serving all localities with positivity and dedication even through a pandemic that shifted their focuses of services. They have been able to adapt quickly in meeting the needs of their communities.”
The Association’s executive director, Rufus Tyler, stated he “is pleased and excited to have received such impressive ratings from the state. However, the high ratings simply confirm the high quality services our staff provides the citizens of Southside Virginia.”
The Improvement Association is the local Community Action Agency for the localities of Sussex, Surry, Brunswick, and Greensville Counties and the City of Emporia.
