Adapt and overcome.
That is how many have faced the troubles thrown at them by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifth-grade teacher Letrell Brown is no exception. And for her efforts, Brown has been named the Belfield Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
Brown said so much has changed in the last year, and as a result, a reliance on technology has developed.
“As a result of the pandemic, education has changed drastically,” Brown said. “Which meant, I had to change as well. Before the pandemic, I would often use technology in my class, but with the shutting down of schools, technology has become the primary source of teaching.”
As one might imagine, it has also been difficult keeping the attention of her young students, Brown said.
The virtual teaching environment has forced teachers to re-imagine the classroom setting, including the way they interact with students on a day-to-day basis. Brown said she has implemented a number of new practices to keep up with the new changes, including posting daily assignments, making activities that could be graded instantly, and increasing communication with parents through email.
Brown, like many teachers, created new lessons for students to keep the virtual classroom engaging and exciting. She had students complete a scavenger hunt around their homes when learning about the metric system. Students searched for items to identify and describe prime, composite, odd and even numbers. Brown also had students “shop” online to create a menu they could prepare with their families to learn about adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing decimals.
Now, Brown and her colleagues are readjusting to students being both back in the classrooms and learning virtually online.
“I am slowly getting used to them being back in the building,” Brown said. “I find it difficult to stay out of their space because I enjoy seeing and hugging my students not just looking at their faces on my computer monitor. It continues to be a challenge assisting them in the classroom due to COVID restrictions.”
