Local officials and citizens in Emporia-Greensville are concerned over the Crater Health District’s handling of the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines thus far.
As of Friday, Jan. 15, the Virginia Department of Health’s website reports that of the 943,400 vaccines distributed across the state, only 268,330 have been administered – a 28.4% usage rate.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that many health districts would be transitioning into Phase 1B, a group that includes frontline essential workers, people age 65 and older, people age 16-64 with serious underlying medical conditions, and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
While localities in larger health districts vaccinate thousands per day, CHD has been administering an average of only 80 vaccines per week in Emporia-Greensville. The localities have also been receiving vaccines as one locality as opposed to two, meaning they are only receiving half as many vaccines as they should.
CHD has not provided data on how many individuals make up Phase 1A in the district, nor have they made public what percentage of Phase 1A individuals have received or refused the vaccine. Citizens and officials have also voiced concern that CHD and VDH as a whole are not doing enough to notify citizens in Phase 1B of when and how they are eligible to receive their vaccine. CHD said that individuals in Phase 1B would not be receiving vaccines until Feb. 1.
Meanwhile, the City of Emporia and Greensville County continue to be two of the most heavily affected localities in Virginia. The localities are numbers one and two respectively in death rates per 100,000 residents in the state. The troubling rollout of the vaccine comes as cases across the state and the country continue to surge to record highs. On Sunday, Virginia reported 9,914 new cases of COVID, breaking the previous record of 6,757 cases set just one day prior.
On Sunday, Emporia-Greensville reported 46 new positive cases of COVID, the highest single day total since June 4, when the area reported 66 positive cases.
