Derrick Glen Avey, 42 was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday, June 1 in Prince George County after a slow-speed chase that began in Hopewell, VA.
“During the course of a pursuit, that started in the City of Hopewell with a City of Hopewell sheriff’s deputy, the suspect’s vehicle finally stopped near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. As the vehicle, a 2016 Ford Explorer, got to River Road, several Hopewell police vehicles were positioned to stop the vehicle and end the chase. At this stage of the ongoing investigation, it has been determined that the Explorer pulled up nose-to-nose with the police vehicles and the adult male driver confronted the officers with a firearm,” a release said. “The City of Hopewell Police Officers and an ATF Special Agent, who was present on the scene, discharged their weapons.”
During the process of trying to locate and notify Avey’s next of kin in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania State Police was not able to contact anyone at Avey’s residence located at the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road, yet discovered the body of Avey’s wife, Kyline Avey in a wooded area near the home in Franklin County. Derrick had been deemed a suspect in his wife’s disappearance/murder.
