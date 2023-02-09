For the last 23 years, the Riparian Woman’s Club has awarded numerous scholarships to students who live in the City of Emporia and Greensville County. Applications are now being accepted for our scholarship. One may obtain an application from the Guidance Department at your school or from Jean Cobb, member of Riparian Woman’s Club (cobbej@telpage.net)
To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must:
*Be a high school Senior
*Be a resident of Greensville County or the City of Emporia
*Be planning to attend a 2 or 4 year college, university, or technical school and have a signed letter of intent to attend such
*Submit a completed Scholarship Application (attached) and submit to the Scholarship Committee, no later than the deadline specified date, April 7, 2023.
*Submit a signed Teacher Recommendation Form
*Submit a High School Transcript, to include SAT Scores as well as Class Rank.
The deadline for application submittal is Saturday, April 7, 2023.
Submit Application to: Brenda Harrell; 104 State St.; Emporia, VA 23847.
