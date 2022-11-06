Emporia-Greensville residents join voters in all 50 states on Tuesday to select the candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Town of Jarratt and parts of Emporia have more choices on the Nov. 8 ballot than their counterparts in much of Greensville County.
Emporia residents of District 4 will choose their City Council representative by write-in. Longtime District 4 representative F. Woodrow Harris died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Sept. 9 after the Department of Elections completed the ballots. Harris was running unopposed for the seat he had held since 1988. Harris’ wife, Carla Harris, agreed to fill her husband’s unexpired term through Dec. 31 but said she is not running for the seat.
Emporia’s District 7 incumbent Yolanda G. Hines is facing a challenge from Denise P. Webb. City Council incumbents Clifton Threat and Doris White are running unopposed in Districts 1 and 5, respectively. Districts 2, 3, and 6 are on the ballot in 2024.
The Town of Jarratt is moving its general election to November as required by a recent law passed by the Virginia General Assembly. In the past, The Town of Jarratt held its municipal elections in May. Incumbent Mayor Melanie W. Wilson is running unopposed for her seat. The six candidates running for the Jarratt Town Council are Ruth S. O’ Berry, Annie F. Brown, Dana Y. Kinsley, Gregory Adam Byers, Brandon M. Rawlings, and Yarrow Omar Smith.
All voters in Emporia and Greensville County have a choice for Virginia’s 4th District for the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent A. Donald McEachin-D is facing Leon Benjamin Sr.-R in a rematch from 2020. McEachin garnered approximately 61% of the vote in 2020.
The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. If voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Here is where to vote in Emporia-Greensville:
City of Emporia voting precincts:
Precinct 101 Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad Building, 513 South Main Street
Precinct 201 Royal Baptist Church, 106 West Atlantic Street
Precinct 301 Emporia Municipal Building, 201 South Main Street
Precinct 401 Greensville County HS Band Room, 309 Harding Street
Precinct 501 Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, 209 Halifax Street
Precinct 601 Greensville County HS Band Room, 309 Harding Street
Precinct 701 Greensville Volunteer Fire Department, 209 Halifax Street
Greensville County voting precincts:
Election District I
Precinct 101 Skipper Voting House, 4900 Skippers Road, Skippers
Precinct 102 Taylor Mill Voting House, 8215 Low Ground Road, Emporia
Precinct 103 Zion Voting House, 1986 Skippers Road, Emporia
Election District II
Precinct 201 Hicksford Polling Place, 1775 Dry Bread Road, Emporia
Precinct 202 Brink Ruritan Club, 5926 Brink Road, Emporia
Election District III
Precinct 302 Belfield Polling Place, 20 Robinson Lane, Emporia
Election District IV
Precinct 401 Purdy Voting House, 31 Smokey Ordinary Road, Emporia
Precinct 402 Jarratt Fire House, 414 Jarratt Avenue, Jarratt
Precinct 403 Greensville Ruritan Club, 370 Ruritan Drive, Emporia
The Independent-Messenger will have election night coverage on our website emporiaindependentmessenger.com, and our Facebook page.
