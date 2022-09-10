LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick native Darren Hays has been chosen to attend the 2022 Sorenson Institute for Emerging Leaders Program.
The Emerging Leaders Program is a seven-day leadership development program that occurs in three sessions over three months.
The intent of the program is to bring together a diverse group of young professionals from across the Commonwealth who have an interest in strengthening the quality of governance at all levels and wish to expand their skill sets and knowledge base about leadership, policy, and governance.
It also prepares participants to move into positions of greater responsibility within government, assume the role of a community leader, or seek elective or appointed office in the executive or legislative branches of government.
The program also provides a balanced perspective by ensuring a mix of Republican and Democratic program participants. Applicants who have another party affiliation or no such affiliation are also encouraged to apply.
The Emerging Leaders Program curriculum is focused on several core subject areas: Public Policy, Policy Advocacy Skills, Virginia’s Government Structure, Ethics in Public Service and Effective Leadership.
Hays is excited to have been given this opportunity, which he has known about since high school.
“I’m so grateful and humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the Sorensen Institute’s 2022 Emerging Leaders Program,” says Hays. “Since my 11th grade year at Brunswick High School, I was made aware of the Sorensen Institute through participating in the We The People program, but I did not believe I was good enough to be considered. So, being selected to such a prestigious program, and institution, is such a humbling full circle moment for me.”
Hays is proud to represent Brunswick County in a cohort of 24 of the best and brightest young political professionals in the Commonwealth and looks forward to gaining access to a wealth of knowledge and relationships that he can utilize to continue to improve our county.
“I am so grateful for the whole Brunswick County community for consistently supporting me on my journey,” said Hays. “I want to send a special thanks to my parents, Darren Sr. and Marsha, as well as Mrs. Rachelle Hawkins-Wesson for believing in me and building the skills that have led me to this opportunity. Additionally, I want to thank Mrs. Cyliene Montgomery and the Brunswick County Democratic Committee for helping make this possible for me.”
Montgomery, Chairwoman of the Brunswick Democratic Committee, says that this program will really benefit Hays as he continues to be involved in Virginia politics.
“The Brunswick County Democratic Committee congratulates Darren on his acceptance to the Sorenson Institute. We are so proud of him,” said Montgomery.
The Sorenson Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia was founded in 1993 to identify, educate, and train emerging leaders from throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. The Sorenson Institute has established itself as a powerful and effective force for restoring public confidence in our political system. There are three central themes at the heart of every Sorenson program: ethics in public service, the power of bipartisanship, and a concentrated study of public policy issues.
