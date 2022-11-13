New State Record Archery Blue Catfish
Josh Bailey, from Waldorf, Maryland, arrowed an almost 69lb blue catfish from the Rappahannock River. The fish measured 3’11” and had a girth of 35 ¼in.
After a DWR biologist and the State Record Committee verified and reviewed the fish, Mr. Bailey’s catch was certified and was recognized as the current Virginia Archery State Record Blue Catfish. The previous record was held by Jason Emmel with a 66.5lb Blue Catfish captured earlier this year from the Pamunkey River.
New State Record Archery Flathead Catfish
Richard Hayden, Jr., from Bracey, Virginia, arrowed a 48lb flathead catfish from Belmont Bay. The fish measured 3’11” and had a girth of 28.5in.
After a DWR biologist and the State Record Committee verified and reviewed the fish, Mr. Hayden’s catch was certified and was recognized as the current Virginia Archery State Record Flathead Catfish. The previous record was held by David Raines with a 44.8lb flathead catfish captured in 2020; also from Belmont Bay.
For more information on blue catfish: dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/fish/blue-catfish/
