PETERSBURG—The Virginia Department of Health’s Crater Health District (CHD), in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA), has announced that the health district and localities will be hosting a Community Information Team.
The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the health district. Outreach will include canvassing in Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex counties, and the cities of Emporia, Hopewell and Petersburg.
The Community Information Team will provide health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics and registration opportunities for specific clinics. CHD continues to work with local healthcare partners to provide walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the district. Appointments are also available. The Community Information Team, whose members will wear branded vests, will assist anyone who wishes to make a vaccine appointment.“CHD is pleased to announce our collaboration efforts with VDEM and FEMA to increase access to information about the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Crater Health District Director, Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “Receiving a vaccine is a personal choice that can help protect you, your friends, and family. The Community Information Team is one of the strategies we are implementing to bring vaccine awareness to our community members in the Crater Health District.”“FEMA Region 3 is excited to be a part of Virginia’s tremendous effort to get their citizens vaccinated,” said Kevin Snyder, Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA Region 3. “Over the past six months we have worked to support VDEM and VDH’s vaccination mission in a variety of ways, including more than $250 million in grant funding for vaccine projects across the Commonwealth and helping to run a Community Vaccination Center in Norfolk. Supporting CHD’s canvassing efforts is a natural extension of this ongoing partnership with VDH and VDEM and we are eager to support the CHD.”CHD encourages all eligible persons to get their COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already done so. To find a vaccination site near you, please visitvaccinate.virginia.govorvaccinefinder.org. Learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s and CDC’s websites.
