Greensville Retired Teachers Association was honored to have one of its members selected as President of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association. Deacon Glenn C. Pair, Sr. was named to lead the organization recently after serving as President-elect. He will be serving the 2020-2022 term.
VRTA is a state organization with membership of local units from many of the counties and cities all over the Commonwealth of Virginia. VRTA’s annual Spring and Fall Conferences had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, but continues to carry out its mission.
Pair is a native of Emporia/Greensville, born in 1949 to Matthew (Mack) Pair, Sr. and Hattie Moore Pair. The youngest of 12 siblings, Glenn was later adopted by his Uncle Samuel B. and Aunt LeeAnna Moore at age 7. He attended the Greensville County Public Schools, graduating as the first African American male student from the formerly all white high school. Upon graduating from high school, he attended St. Paul’s College, receiving a BS Degree in Political Science in 1972 and Bowie State University, receiving the MEd Degree with a specialty in secondary education, administration, and supervision. His teaching career spanned over 40 years, including one year in Mecklenburg County and 31 years at Northeast High School in Pasadena, Maryland. When he retired from Northeast, he returned home to teach at his high school alma mater, Greensville County High School from 2004 until 2011. There, he was head of the Social Studies Department and lead teacher and mentor for new teachers.
Pair is very active and is the past president of the Greensville County Retired Teachers Association, the past president of District D of the VRTA, and is a lifetime member of the National Education Association. He is the founder of Christian Boys Clubs Ministries and a member of the Board of Deacons at First Baptist Church, South Richmond. He was honored along with nine other men who had served GRTA in a Men of Distinction celebration.
The president of Greensville Retired Teachers Association is Mrs. Genell T. Smith. The members of GRTA are very proud and salute Deacon Glenn C. Pair, Sr. on this achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.