RICHMOND – Only hours after being sworn in, the attorney general is announcing that investigations into the Virginia Parole Board and the Loudoun County Public Schools are officially open. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed two executive orders granting Attorney General Jason Miyares the ability to open the investigations.
Miyares issued the following statement:
“One of the reasons Virginians get so fed up with government is the lack of transparency - and that’s a big issue here. The Virginia Parole Board broke the law when they let out murders, rapists, and cop killers early on their sentences without notifying the victims. Loudoun Country Public Schools covered up a sexual assault on school grounds for political gain, leading to an additional assault of a young girl.
“Virginians have dealt with the horrific aftermath of these scandals, without understanding how or why they were able to happen.
“Virginians deserve answers - they want transparency and accountability.
“As a candidate, I promised to investigate these scandals and be as open and transparent as possible - because Virginians deserve nothing less.
“As attorney general, I am proud to say that the process has begun. Investigations by my office into the Parole Board and Loudoun County Public Schools are open.
“These investigations are not to solely go after or bring criminal charges against any one actor, but to learn what mistakes were made so that no other Parole Board or schools ever repeats them.
“I now ask you for time and patience as my team begins the investigations. I am a big believer in measuring twice and cutting once, and that’s what we plan to do here. I will continue to be transparent during this process, and when they are ready, I will be releasing my findings to the public.
“Virginians will receive the answers they have desperately asked for.”
