Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation.
SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the Emporia City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting to tout the non-profit’s proposed project, which plans to bring 52 new three-bedroom, two-bedroom townhomes to Emporia. The new apartments are aimed at low-income and middle-income families and will be subsidized through tax credits.
In a letter to Emporia City Council, SCDHC claimed that their proposed project at 307 Reese Street will bring an estimated $13.8 million in investment to the city, including $1.7 million in infrastructure, broadband, and site improvements.
“With this project, we will bring the first newly-built subsidized housing to the city of Emporia in over 20 years,” said Franklin.
In addition to the 52 planned townhomes, plans for the complex include space for two large parking lots, as well as an office/community center and a playground/green space. The complex, which does not have a name as of yet, will be bordered to the west by the CSX railroad track adjacent to Halifax Street.
Among the benefits of the new development, Franklin pitched that it could potentially keep Emporia’s workforce in town and generate much-needed revenue for local business. According to data from SCDHC, 71% of Emporia employees live outside of town, and 18% of Emporia employees live in North Carolina.
In their pitch to Emporia City Council, both Franklin and Bowser touted SCDHC’s previous successes in such places as Richmond, Petersburg, Chesterfield County, and Henrico County. In fact, according to plans distributed after the meeting, the new complex in Emporia will be based off one of their previous projects — Warwick Place in Richmond.
Throughout the presentation, both Franklin and Bowser were bombarded with questions from both the council and from citizens who attended. Everything was put under the microscope, from the security of the proposed complex to what sort of people would be able to afford one of these homes.
While the homes will be aimed at low and middle-income earners, Franklin denied that these would be funded in the style of “Section 8” subsidized housing.
“The project is a low-income housing tax credit project,” said Franklin. “We’ll have the property be a rental for the first 20 years. And then after the first 20 years, each unit…will be sold as their own unit after the compliance period.”
SCDHC also got a financial boost in the form of $1.5 million worth of grants from Fannie Mae to be used for investing in the City of Emporia.
The start of the project was dependent on the city council granting SCDHC two favors. First was a zoning text amendment moving the maximum units per acre in the section of land from 10 to 13. Second was an agreement for the city to donate that section of land to SCDHC.
Both conditions were granted by the city council. However, District 3 councilman James Saunders made sure to have a clause inserted which would have the land reverted back to the city of Emporia if, for whatever reason, the project never got off the ground.
Multiple members of the City Council expressed optimism for the future of the housing project and the possible benefits it could bring to the town.
“If you’re living here and you’re thinking about the past and you’re not thinking about bettering where you live, I honestly would leave,” said City Manager William E. Johnson. “There’s so much that’s going to happen in this city…so just sit back and wait and come and join forces with us and make it happen.”
Franklin estimated that the project would be finished by mid-2026, assuming everything goes according to plan.
