One-by-one, people signed up to bid at the recent auction at Emporia Storage. They came from near and far, seeking to hit the jackpot with a winning bid on a storage shed filled with treasures. Glenn Wheeler, a Dinwiddie thrift store owner, has seen both sides of the coin.
“Sometimes you get a load of junk, and sometimes you get a load of goodies,” Wheeler said. “I’ve picked up a chainsaw and got some nice equipment out of them. I’m always looking for new things and changing my inventory in the store.”
Live storage shed auctions are becoming a rarity. Most are now done online. Emporia Storage owner Boyce Adams still runs the live auctions and has the perfect auctioneer in Carla Harris to direct the show. The Emporia Storage auctions are precisely that — a show.
A storage auction allows bidders to bid on the contents of a storage shed. They see the inside of a unit but cannot enter and physically go through the contents. The top bidder wins all the contents in the storage structure, and everyone moves on to the next unit for sale.
Harris arrived early wearing flip-flops on the cool Saturday morning. Once the contents of the first shed sold for $5, Harris said she wore flip-flops because she needed new shoes. The $5 winning bids were not going to cover the costs affiliated with new footwear. The money-generating prospects did not improve when the top bid for the second shed came in at $5. The higher bids on the following two sheds increased as the outdoor temperatures rose. The contents of the third storage locker brought a $200 winning offer. The fourth winning bid came in at $160. The prospects for new kicks for Harris began looking better as the day moved on.
Adams uses the storage auctions to recover losses incurred from delinquent owners not paying the storage shed fees. The revenue losses from delinquent owners are higher than the money recovered during the auctions. Still, every little bit helps defray Adams’ revenue losses.
Eighteen storage sheds at three separate sites were on the Saturday auction schedule. The first stop for bidders was the 315 West Atlantic St. lot. The second stop was the Emporia Storage sheds at 613 East Atlantic St. across from the 7-11 in Emporia. The final stop was at the Emporia Storage site near Georgia Pacific on East Atlantic St.
The Emporia Storage Auction was bittersweet for Harris. It was her first since her late husband, F. Woodrow Harris, died suddenly of a heart attack on Sept. 9. He had always been on hand to get the prospective bidders to register for the auction. Saturday’s event began with a moment of silence in remembrance of the long-time Emporia City Councilman.
Once the final storage shed was sold, the winning bidders returned to the storage lockers. They collected their newly purchased collections of junk and/or goodies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.