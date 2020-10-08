LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases of assault and battery of a family member. Captain Brad Evans said Jamarian Duquan Bland, 31, from Alberta, and Rico Marcilus Jones, 26, from Emporia are charged.
Evans said on Sept. 24 the victim contacted the sheriff’s office about being assaulted by her child’s father, Bland, on Shining Creek Road, Alberta. Deputy A. S. Grassel responded. She stated that she went to Bland’s house to allow him to see his son. She decided to take the child back home and that is when she and Bland began to argue and the exchange became physical.
The victim stated that Bland struck her in the face and then pushed her down and then held her down. The victim said that several of her fingernails were ripped off while she was trying to get away.
Grassel saw marks on the victim’s person consistent with her statements. She had several fresh bruises on her left arm and multiple fingernails were broken and bleeding. A written statement was taken. Grassel took pictures of the marks. Bland was charged and an emergency protective order was issued.
On Sept. 26, Deputy A. Singleton responded to a domestic call on Travis Drive, Lawrenceville. He spoke to the victim who stated that she and her boyfriend, Jones who lived with her. The victim asked Jones to leave the residence and he stated he had 30 days to leave. The victim said that Jones came through the window and assaulted her, bit her ear. Singleton saw blood on the victim’s face and her ear. The victim stated that Jones had pushed her down and assaulted her. She also said he damaged a cell phone that was in his name. Jones left the scene.
A warrant for domestic assault and battery was objected and served by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.