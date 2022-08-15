For the second week in a row, the Greensville County government has killed off a solar farm project before it could get off the ground.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted 6-1 to deny the 2232 application for the Purdy Solar project, on the grounds that it does not fall in line with the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Kim Wiley was the only dissenting vote.
“I’ve been on this board for almost four years and I’ve heard all this talk about money, and this county ain’t seen a dime yet,” said 3rd District Supervisor William Cain, who is also on the Planning Commission. “I don’t want to see another solar farm in Greensville County until I can see some results coming from the ones we’ve already approved.”
This could mark a turning point in Greensville County’s stance on solar development, with five projects previously approved and one more going through the approval process. This March, the Board of Supervisors set aside a cap of 7,600 acres — roughly 4% of the county’s total acreage — which can be used for solar facilities.
Last week, at its monthly meeting, the Board of Supervisors also shot down the Monarch solar project proposed by Urban Grid. That project, however, at least made it to the Board of Supervisors for a vote, which the Purdy Solar proposal did not. Even if either of those applications succeeded, the organizers would still have had to file a “special use” permit and have that approved before commencing with construction.
If approved, the Purdy Solar project -- a joint project of Palladium Energy and Renewable Energy Services -- would have taken up 336 acres of land adjacent to Purdy Road and would have produced 65 megawatts of power.
At the start of the meeting, Tom Delafield, director of project development for Renewable Energy Services, gave a point-by-point presentation outlining how Purdy Solar claims to tick every box of the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Many of the residents living near the affected area made it known that they did not share that view. The crowd for the meeting filled every seat of the Greensville County government board room and spilled over into the hallway.
Nearly half of Tuesday’s meeting was devoted to the “public comment” portion, with more than a dozen concerned citizens from across the county taking to the podium. Among the packed crowd, the sentiment was almost unanimously against the project and against the rush of new solar projects in Greensville County.
For over an hour, citizens showered the Purdy Solar representatives with complaints and concerns. These range from uncertainty over how continued solar development would affect the “rural character” of the area, to concerns over the safety of solar farms in general.
The latter has come sharply into focus after the Sadler solar farm on Dry Bread Road fell victim to two fires in less than a month back in March.
The anti-solar sentiment was so strong that public comments regularly ran over the three-minute limit and nearly all comments were met with applause, both of which are technically against the rules.
“While I believe the folks planning this project are well-intentioned and are basing decisions on the best information available at this time, my greatest concern is for the long-term effects that we have no historical data or historical experience to judge,” said Emporia resident Angela Wilson. “Our families are too important to move forward now on a hope and a promise that all will be well in the future.”
By law, anyone filing a 2232 application may appeal the decision of the Planning Commission, although it is unknown whether the Purdy Solar organizers will choose to pursue this route.
