LAWRENCEVILLE – Cancer crosses all barriers. The Brunswick County Cancer Association is a volunteer group offering assistance to those who are fighting cancer. The Fifth Annual Tree of Live Ceremony was held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 200 Court Street, a new location. Dr. and Mrs. Tom Hubbard donated the facility to BCCA.
Donnie Edmonds offered a word of welcome and said the ceremony is held to honor and remember loved ones with cancer.
“Battling cancer is a journey and you might be at the beginning, middle or end of the journey. We want to especially honor our caregivers who carry a tremendous load. I feel the BCCA has been a blessing to the community and will continue to bless others. I am thankful to be a part of the organization,” Edmonds said.
Michelle Clary also welcomed the guests and gave a brief history of the organization. The BCCA was founded in August 2017, and to date, has distributed $21,570 on behalf of Brunswick County cancer patients.
To qualify for assistance, one must reside in Brunswick County, have a cancer diagnosis, and fill out a short, confidential application. There are no income requirements. The BCCA is a charitable 501 (c) (3) organization, and all donations are tax deductible. Clary said the BCCA has assisted approximately 58 people.
“We are very thankful for the support we have received. If you know of anyone who has cancer all they have to do is fill out an application, have cancer and live in Brunswick County. The application is confidential,” Clary said.
Edmonds introduced Rev. Ronnie West who shared an inspirational message saying Rev. West was his brother in Christ.
Rev. West commented on the stars shining and compared the ornaments to the stars noting their brilliance.
He said when his wife was diagnosed with cancer their world change. He spoke from a caregiver’s point of view referencing James 4: 14. He said cancer is ugly, vicious and changes everything.
“I had so many questions. Did I do enough? Did I make the right decision? I found comfort in Psalms 139: 6. I know we wonder why some are healed and others are not. I am confident we will know on the other side,” Rev. West said.
Rev. West said cancer can test your faith. He encouraged everyone to reach out a hand to help someone battling cancer and support organizations like the BCCA.
Alice Clary read a poem entitled “I Choose to Honor Your” by Susan Mazza.
Those attending lit a candle and Clary and Edmonds read the names of loved ones. They also read the names on the ornaments given in honor and memory.
Alice Clary read a poem entitled “Heaven’s Doorway” by Genie Graveline.
Earl Clary turned the lights on the Christmas tree beautifully decorated. Each ornament tells a story.
According to the organizers, all monies raised for the Brunswick County Cancer Association, a 501 © 3 organization, stays in Brunswick County. No salaries are paid.
Refreshments were served after the ceremony.
To make a donation, volunteer, or request an application for assistance, email brunswickcocancerassociation@gmail.com or call (434) 774-5675. Follow the organization on Facebook.
