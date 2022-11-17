Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her decision to step down from Democratic Leadership at the end of the 117th Congress:
“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been a steadfast leader of the Democratic party for 35 years and a trailblazer for women in American politics. The first female-elected Speaker of the House, she has helped lead Congress and our nation through some of the most trying times in recent history.
“Serving as Speaker under four U.S. presidents, she guided Congress to some of the most impactful legislative accomplishments of the 21st century, including the Affordable Care Act, the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, and the American Rescue Plan. This Congress, despite razor-thin margins, we passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act. These historic achievements are a testament to her leadership and tenacity.
“In addition to her impressive political prowess, Speaker Pelosi has shown a tireless commitment to the Members of the Democratic Party. I am deeply grateful for the guidance she offered me, as I transitioned into Congress from the Virginia State Legislature. I thank Speaker Pelosi for her vision, fortitude, and commitment to the American people. It has been an honor to serve under her leadership and to help advance major legislative policies to improve the lives of Americans and strengthen our nation.”
