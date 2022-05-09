The Commonwealth of Virginia’s skill games ban will remain on hold for another five months or longer. The originally scheduled May 18 hearing in Greensville County is delayed until no sooner than November.
On Dec. 6, Circuit Court Judge Louis Lerner temporarily removed the ban with an injunction issued in a Greensville County courtroom. Lerner cited a constitutional and 1st Amendment issue when rendering his decision. He said the case brought before him by the Sadler team is likely to prevail on the merits.
On July 1, 2021, the law banning skill games throughout Virginia went into effect. Shortly before the skill games ban became law, local businessman Hermie Sadler and his legal team headed by Bill Stanley filed suit against Northam, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. The skill games ban halted small businesses from operating the games for approximately five months.
Sadler and Stanley called Lerner’s December decision a victory for small businesses throughout the state. Though pleased with the ruling, Sadler said the fight is far from over.
With the May 18 court date delayed, the skill games will continue in the commonwealth as they have for the last five months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.